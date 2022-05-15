IDOT worker taken to the hospital after DUI and Scott's Law crash Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WREX) — Two people were taken to the hospital, including the driver of an IDOT truck, after a DUI and Scott's Law crash Sunday morning.
The Illinois State Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 47th St. in Cook County just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
ISP says the IDOT Emergency Traffic Patrol truck was stationary with the emergency lights activated, managing traffic from a previous crash in the area.
A truck, slowing down before passing the IDOT truck, was rear-ended by an SUV that did not slow down.
After the crash, the truck veered off the roadway and hit the concrete median. The SUV continued going south and rear-ended the IDOT ETP truck.
The driver of the IDOT truck and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the IDOT ETP truck, as well as the driver and passenger of the truck that was rear-ended, were not injured.
The driver of the SUV, identified as 31-year-old Khalfani Faulkner, of Glenwood, Ill., was charged with Scott’s Law-Improper Passing of Emergency Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
ISP warns drivers when approaching any emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights on, to slow down and move over.