House Republicans call for audit of DCFS after child deaths, contempt orders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois lawmakers have introduced legislation calling for an audit of the state's child protection agency.
Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly have filed HR 824, which calls for a performance review of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Legislators have cited child deaths and several contempt orders against DCFS Director Marc Smith as reasons for an audit of the state agency.
"The Illinois legislature needs to step up our oversight and an independent performance audit is needed because we cannot rely on the documents and words of agency administrators defending its own actions better than the children in its care," says State Rep. Tom Weber (R-Lake Villa), who filed HR 824. "The children who have been failed by DCFS need us fighting for them and when you go out there and see their display, you'll see and understand who we are fighting for."
The bill calls for the Illinois Auditor General to investigate changes in the department's operating protocols and staff training and the nature and extent of monitoring by the department to determine whether protocols in place are effective in ensuring the safety of children.
The bill also calls for the investigation of any efforts by the department to come into compliance with contempt of court orders against Director Marc Smith, and the amount of funds spent defending lawsuits and legal matters regarding court mandated compliance issues.
Since December, at least five children have died after coming into contact with the Illinois DCFS.