Governor Pritzker stops in Rockford discussing proposed tax relief for families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker makes a stop in Rockford discussing relief for families in his proposed budget for 2023.
Rockford was the latest stop in the Governor's tour across the state touting the programs he outlines in his proposed budget for FY 2023.
Today, at the Discovery Center, Gov. Pritzker detailed tax relief for families planned in the budget.
"This is money that is much needed by families across Illinois and especially as prices are showing to be rising," Governor Pritzker said.
The Governor's proposed budget includes $475 million in property tax rebates, $360 million saved from freezing the state's grocery tax and $135 million saved by holding an increase in the gas tax.
The budget also includes plans to support small businesses, invest in education, and strengthen healthcare in the state.
Gov. Pritzker's visit comes a day after announcing the state's mask mandate would be lifted by the end of the month.