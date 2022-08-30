Governor Pritzker announces grants to advance anti-violence funding in Illinois

CHICAGO, Il. — Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois.
This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities
This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
This new investment in Greater Illinois comes after the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (OFVP) at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) convened advisory councils to make recommendations to how the OFVP on how to allocate violence prevention resources in their communities.
From these recommendations, OFVP designed a comprehensive Greater Illinois Funding Strategy to meet the violence prevention needs of each municipal area, taking into account local recommendations, service provider capacity, and area need.
“This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our communities safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Other senators agreed with what Pritzker had to say, “This round of funding will make a difference in the lives across some of the most vulnerable communities in the state,” said Illinois Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago).
Senator Peters continued to say, "The more programs we have to support our youth, the better chance we have at disrupting gun violence. These grants allow us to continue supporting residents most at risk of committing violent offenses by meeting them where they are to prevent crime from happening in the first place."
Even Rockford's mayor Tom McNamara had something to say, "community violence is one of the most complex challenges faced by Rockford. I am grateful to the State for devoting these important resources to our communities and taking the time to gain our local perspective to inform their funding approach. These dollars will have a positive impact on the quality of life in our community.”