Governor JB Pritzker receives award based on Illinois infrastructure plan

CHICAGO — “Rebuild Illinois” is Illinois’ first capital plan in nearly a decade, providing over $45 billion in investments in roads, bridges, railroads, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities over six years, creating and supporting over 540,000 jobs and revitalizing the state’s economy.
The historic $45 billion capital plan is expected to address decades-long problems with the state’s infrastructure, improve communities for the next generation, and create hundreds of thousands of new direct and ancillary jobs.
In recognition of his monumental achievement of enacting the “Rebuild Illinois” capital plan which put billions of dollars into action supporting state transportation and infrastructure projects, technology, education, worker safety and job creation, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois (ACEC Illinois) has presented a special “Champion of Infrastructure” Award to Governor JB Pritzker.
A crowd of over one hundred, including the leadership of ACEC Illinois and members from across the state, gathered Friday to honor JB Pritzker’s singular dedication to passing a bipartisan capital plan in his first year in office, as well as his continued support of accelerated road, bridge and construction projects.
“The reinvestment in Illinois under the Rebuild Illinois program has reinvigorated Illinois’ infrastructure industry and has created thousands of new jobs across the state,” said Kevin Artl, president and CEO of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois.
“I’m so honored to receive this year’s Champion of Infrastructure Award, particularly from a dedicated organization like the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois has some of the top infrastructure in the country—and I’m not saying that just because I’m biased. We’re consistently ranked among the best because of our commitment to improving the foundations of our state. Rebuild Illinois, our Multi-Year plan, and all the work we’ve done to build a resilient and responsible Illinois are possible because of the pride that people, like ACEC, have in our state.”
“Illinois is home to some of the most innovative and forward-thinking engineering companies in the nation,” said P.J. Fitzpatrick, chair of the Board of Directors of ACEC Illinois. “Because of the passing of the capital infrastructure law by the legislature and the governor signing it into law, ACEC Illinois engineers are already putting their skills to work designing and rebuilding a better Illinois.”