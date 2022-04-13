Gov. Pritzker promotes increased funding for youth programs in new budget

CHICAGO (WREX) — The newly-passed Illinois state budget will include billions in funding for youth development programs, Gov. Pritzker's office says.
Over the weekend, the Illinois General Assembly passed the $46.5 billion budget. On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined Democratic leaders in Chicago to promote some of the programs included in the FY23 budget.
Gov. Pritzker called the budget a "record investment" in funding for education, violence prevention, and mental health programs for youth.
"Last week we passed a budget that will have an enormously positive impact on the wellbeing of young people in this state," Gov. Pritzker says. "It focuses on giving them every opportunity to succeed, investing in their future like never before. Our children deserve a stronger, healthier Illinois to grow up in, and by continuing to make responsible financial decisions we are delivering on that promise."
According to the Governor's office, the newly passed budget includes $54.4 million in additional early childhood education services, $300 million in grants to childcare providers, and $460 million for K-12 schools and programs.
The Governor's office says the budget for FY23 also includes:
- $12 million for Regional Offices of Education to address truancy and chronic absenteeism
- $7 million to support summer youth services, including youth employment
- $16 million for services for homeless youth and homeless prevention
- An $8 million in Redeploy Illinois to reduce juvenile incarcerations and prevent crime
- $87 million to improve the DCFS provider network and $15.5 million to hire 360 additional DCFS staff.
- $56 million for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to provide and redevelop parks.
- $150 million to fully implement the Pathways to Success program for kids with serious mental illnesses.
- Expanding the the Earned Income Credit for working families from 18% of the federal credit to 20%.
- Providing a "Back to School" sales tax break on clothing and school supplies for a week in August.
