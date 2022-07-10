Gov. Pritzker defends state's red flag gun laws

HIGHLAND PARK (WREX) — Discussion around gun laws in the state of Illinois are continuing as we near one week after the tragedy in Highland Park.
Monday marks one week after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, just north of Chicago. The suspected shooter, Robert Crimo III, faces seven first-degree murder charges.
READ MORE: July 4 parade attack victim remembered for love of family
Attention is now turning to an apparent incident in September 2019, when Illinois State Police received a Clear and Present Danger report on Crimo from the Highland Park Police Department. The report said Crimo allegedly made threats directed at his family, but police say Crimo told them that he did not feel like harming them.
Authorities say no arrests were made following the incident and no one was willing to come forward to file an official complaint or give law enforcement additional information.
Now, the state's red flag laws are coming under scrutiny. Red flag laws allow family or law enforcement to ask for a firearms restraining order to be placed on a person deemed at serious risk of harming themselves or others, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.
Critics of the state's laws say they did not do enough to prevent the Highland Park tragedy from happening.
On CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker defended the state's red flag laws, saying that as long as family members raise concerns, the laws will work.
"The challenge is that, for red flag laws to work, family members had to step forward and sign an affidavit, go to court, do something to make an affirmative action so that those red flag laws would actually go into effect," Pritzker says.
With no firearms restraining order filed, Crimo filed for a FOID card in December 2019, and passed four background checks between June 2020 and September 2021. Since he was under 19 at the time, Crimo's application was sponsored by his father.
READ MORE: Highland Park business district opens for first time since parade attack
Later in the interview, Gov. Pritzker indicated some instances where he would favor changes to the laws.
"One is changing some of the verbiage in the law on red flag so something could have been filed that would have prevented the card from being issued," Pritzker says. "Two is that we need to ban assault weapons, not just in the state of Illinois, but nationally."
Pritzker also called for the restriction of high-capacity magazines, saying, "there's no reason why someone should have 90 bullets at the ready, 30 in each of the cartridges that he used."
The Governor says he thinks it is possible that Crimo's father could be held "civilly liable," but said that no charges have been decided upon.