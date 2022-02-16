Girlfriend of man killed in Winnebago County crash found dead, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A woman who was reporting missing has been found dead, police say.
Authorities say they were investigating a missing 25-year-old woman from Algonquin, Illinois, who had not been seen since last Sunday. Police say the woman was last known to be going to her boyfriend's home in Lindenhurst, Illinois.
On Monday, the woman's family became aware that her boyfriend died in a crash in Winnebago County.
The crash the intersection of Bates and Freeport roads. Deputies say a black Dodge Ram and grey Ford Focus collided head on at the intersection.
Both drivers were pronounced dead the scene, the sheriff's office says. The woman was not in the vehicle, however.
Authorities later found the woman's vehicle in the driveway of her boyfriend's home.
After a search warrant was obtained, authorities entered the home and found the woman's dead body. Police say the woman appeared to have suffered "significant" blunt force trauma.
No cause of death has been announced at this time, however.
The Lake County Major Crime Task Force continues to investigate the crash.