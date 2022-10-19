Funding for homeowners affected by the pandemic to reopen in November

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A state agency says a program helping homeowners pay their monthly bills is coming back beginning next month.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced Wednesday it is reopening the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund to help with mortgage payments.
The ILHAF provides up to $30,000 in assistance to homeowners impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic who are working to regain their footing.
Homeowners can have the funding paid directly to their servicer, taxing body, or other approved entity.
IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust says the program is meant to help those who were set back by the pandemic and allow them to keep a roof over their heads.
"The state of Illinois is committed to ensuring that homeowners who are struggling due to this terrible pandemic can stay in their home," Faust says. "We designed the ILHAF program to ensure the most vulnerable households are prioritized in order to stave off foreclosure to ensure they are given the opportunity to become current on their monthly housing expenses."
To qualify for ILHAF assistance, homeowners must have the following:
- Experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020
- Currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence
- Be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments
- A household income at or below 150% of the area median income
According to the IHDA, the program is free and funds to not need to be repaid.
Applications will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Application, program information, and updates can be found on the IHDA's website.