Freeport among statewide communities receiving grants for housing improvement projects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — A local community is one of several communities receiving grant funding for infrastructure and housing projects.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the recipients of Community Development Block Grants for public infrastructure and housing rehabilitation in the state Thursday.
A total of $23.5 million will be awarded to 45 projects across the state, including $15.5 million for 30 public infrastructure projects and $8 million for 15 communities and 154 housing rehabilitation projects.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the funding will help enable communities in non-metropolitan areas to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage systems to enhance safety for residents.
“Our communities deserve up-to-date water facilities and safe, reliable homes – which is why as Governor I have made public infrastructure among my highest priorities,” Pritzker says. “These grants will empower cities and towns across the state to improve the quality of life for their residents as we work to ensure every community in every corner of the state has access to the public works they deserve.”
Among the 15 communities receiving funding for housing improvement projects is Freeport, receiving $550,000 in grants which can be used for structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, and ADA and other accessibility accomodations.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th) says the funding will assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.
“When we think about the infrastructure we use every day, we often think about roads and bridges. But water, sewage and housing infrastructure are just as critical,” Bustos says. “I’m thrilled to join Governor Pritzker and DCEO Director Garcia to announce that Monmouth, Freeport, and Astoria will each receive $550,000 in funding through this vital program to repair aging water and sewer infrastructure and rehabilitate housing for Illinoisans. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these funds have on our communities.”
The Community Development Block Grant program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are administered by states exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive entitlement funding from HUD.