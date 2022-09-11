Four hospitalized after Scott's Law crash near Chicago early Sunday morning

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...REPLACES FLOOD WARNING PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from ongoing rainfall.
Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 433 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area over the next one hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe,
South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction,
Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New
Milford and Garden Prairie.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Central
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook,
Northern Will and Southern Cook.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through
this evening. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch
are expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Four hospitalized after Scott's Law crash near Chicago early Sunday morning

  • 0
SCOTT’S LAW
By Evan Leake

CHICAGO (WREX) — Four people were taken to the hospital, one of them fighting for their life, after a Scott's Law-related crash involving an IDOT maintenance truck Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police says the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 near Cermak Rd. in Cook County.

Officials say the IDOT maintenance truck was stopped, with their emergency lights flashing, guiding traffic around an earlier crash. A black Chevrolet sedan, driving south on I-94, rear-ended the IDOT truck.

A passenger in the Chevrolet is fighting for their life in the hospital, while the driver of the IDOT truck and the driver and two passengers from the sedan were also taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 94, according to ISP, was diverted at Cermak Rd. throughout the investigation before all lanes were reopened just before noon.

ISP says charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The Illinois Move Over Law, commonly known as "Scott's Law", requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle with hazard or emergency lights on.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

