Four hospitalized after Scott's Law crash near Chicago early Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WREX) — Four people were taken to the hospital, one of them fighting for their life, after a Scott's Law-related crash involving an IDOT maintenance truck Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police says the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 near Cermak Rd. in Cook County.
Officials say the IDOT maintenance truck was stopped, with their emergency lights flashing, guiding traffic around an earlier crash. A black Chevrolet sedan, driving south on I-94, rear-ended the IDOT truck.
A passenger in the Chevrolet is fighting for their life in the hospital, while the driver of the IDOT truck and the driver and two passengers from the sedan were also taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Interstate 94, according to ISP, was diverted at Cermak Rd. throughout the investigation before all lanes were reopened just before noon.
ISP says charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The Illinois Move Over Law, commonly known as "Scott's Law", requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching any vehicle with hazard or emergency lights on.