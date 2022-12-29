Flags in Illinois to fly at half-staff to honor local firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — U.S. and Illinois flags across the state have been ordered to fly at half-staff next week to honor late North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg.
Rehnberg, who served with the North Park Fire Protection District since 2008, died on Christmas Day at the age of 50. Fire officials are treating his death as a "line of duty event."
In remembrance of Rehnberg, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered flags at all state owned and occupied buildings to fly flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
On that day, memorial services will take place across the Rockford area to honor Rehnberg. More details about those services, including a funeral procession, can be found here.
Rehnberg has served with several local fire agencies, including the Cherry Valley and Kirkland Fire Protection Districts and the Rockford Fire Department.