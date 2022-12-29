 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Flags in Illinois to fly at half-staff to honor local firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — U.S. and Illinois flags across the state have been ordered to fly at half-staff next week to honor late North Park Firefighter Brian Rehnberg.

Rehnberg, who served with the North Park Fire Protection District since 2008, died on Christmas Day at the age of 50. Fire officials are treating his death as a "line of duty event."

In remembrance of Rehnberg, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered flags at all state owned and occupied buildings to fly flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

On that day, memorial services will take place across the Rockford area to honor Rehnberg. More details about those services, including a funeral procession, can be found here.

Rehnberg has served with several local fire agencies, including the Cherry Valley and Kirkland Fire Protection Districts and the Rockford Fire Department.

