First responders help save 3-year-old child found unresponsive in a ditch in Lee County

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — A 3-year-old child's life was saved thanks to multiple Lee County first responders.
The sheriff's office says the incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2021. Deputies responded to a call of a 3-year-old boy who was missing from the Village of Harmon.
Deputies responded, along with the Lee County Volunteer Corp Search and Rescue Team, Lee County EMA Director with a drone, Dixon PD K-9 and two ISP Troopers. The temperature was 17 degrees that morning and initial information was that the child was only wearing a diaper, the sheriff's office says.
Authorities were able to eventually locate the child who was unclothed and laying in a ditch unresponsive.
Deputies immediately warmed the child and carried him to a nearby squad and transported him immediately to KSB hospital. While enroute, the Deputy holding the child had to perform CPR twice to revive him, authorities say.
Upon arrival at KSB, the child coded several times and had to be revived each time, prior to being stabilized and transported to St. Francis in Peoria, according to the sheriff's office.
The Sheriff’s Office says it was able to make contact with St. Francis the next day and found that the child was doing remarkably well, considering what he had gone through.
"This was a great outcome for such a critical incident – one in which teamwork, efficient response, leadership and training were essential for success. I am proud of our Sauk Valley area law enforcement officers, deputies, telecommunicators, first responders and hospital staff for their perseverance and dedication that morning. This child is alive because of their combined efforts," Sheriff John Simonton said in a Facebook post.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were able to purchase Christmas presents and bring them to the child at St. Francis on Christmas Day.