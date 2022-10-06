Final Rebuild Illinois funding installment going out to local governments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The final installment of funding from Illinois' capital construction program going out to local governments.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the sixth and final $250 million installment in the Rebuild Illinois capital program going out to county and local governments across the state.
The Governor's office says the bipartisan capital construction program is the state's first in more than a decade, investing a total of $1.5 billion.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the program is also creating thousands of "good paying union jobs," in the state.
"The landmark, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan is the largest infrastructure investment in state history," Pritzker says. "At its very core, Rebuild Illinois is an investment in our future—one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability for our entire state."
$1.5 billion in investments from the Rebuild Illinois program was spread out in six installments to fund projects in more than 2,800 county and local-level governments, including across northern Illinois.
Here's a breakdown of how much funding to coming to local county and municipal government agencies in the final installment:
- Boone County: $315,482.19
- Townships and Municipalities in Boone County: $581,172.68
- Lee County: $212,968.51
- Townships and Municipalities in Lee County: $754,361.17
- Ogle County: $359,157.50
- Townships and Municipalities in Ogle County: $853,460.74
- Stephenson County: $286,294.58
- Townships and Municipalities in Stephenson County: $816,043.75
- Winnebago County: $1,574,022.84
- Townships and Municipalities in Winnebago County: $2,977,744.17
Some of the projects that are funded by the program include road and bridge improvements, new storm sewers and bike paths, upgrades to traffic signals and sidewalks. Projects also included modernizing broadband, universities, and airports.
The funding going to local governments from Rebuild Illinois, according to the Governor's office, is in addition to regular funding issued from the state's fuel tax.