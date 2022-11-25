Extension of Illinois driver's license and ID card expiration dates to end next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says the extension of the expiration date of state driver's licenses, ID cards, and learners permits will end on Dec. 1.
All driver's licenses, ID cards, and learners permits with expiration dates between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 1, 2022 will expire on that Thursday. White began extending expiration deadlines since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, the Secretary of State's office expanded online renewals for expired licenses and other IDs. Eligible customers will get a letter in the mail explaining the process to renew their license online.
Online services through the Secretary of State's office's website also includes getting a duplicate driver's license or ID card, ordering a driving record, and buying license plate stickers.
The Secretary of State's office continues to recommend the public to take advantage of the online services rather than going to an in-person facility.
For those wanting to renew their license or ID card in person can make an appointment at an appointment facility or can visit a walk-in facility. To determine whether an office requires an appointment or to schedule an appointment, visit ilsos.gov or call (844)-817-4649.
Another important deadline coming up is the federal REAL ID deadline, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended to May 3, 2023.