Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison

CHICAGO (AP) - The former Chicago police officer who was convicted in the shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald has been released from prison after serving less than half of his sentence.
Jordan Abudayyeh, a spokeswoman for the governor, said Jason Van Dyke was released Thursday morning, though she didn't have any other details, including where he had been imprisoned.
Van Dyke, who is white, was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in October 2018.
The conviction came about three years after a judge ordered the city to release video footage that showed him firing 16 bullets into the teenager's body.