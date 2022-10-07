 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Eight people cast into water after five boats flip over on Lake Michigan

Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.

 Evanston Fire Department/WBBM

EVANSTON, Illinois (WBBM) — Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.

Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over near a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.

The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."

Everyone was accounted for and all are okay. No one had to be hospitalized.

Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.