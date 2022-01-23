Driver services facilities in Illinois to reopen Jan. 24

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You will soon be able to visit the DMV in-person in Illinois.
All Secretary of State departments, including Driver Services facilities, will be re-opened for in-person business beginning Monday, Jan. 24.
Driver Services facilities running on a Monday through Friday schedule will re-open on Monday, Jan. 24 while facilities on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
All facilities had been closed since the beginning of the month due to the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases. Secretary of State Jesse White says the measures were taken out of an abundance of caution.
"The health and safety of employees and the public is our top priority," White says. "Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities."
The Driver Services facilities on E. State St. in Rockford and on S. Eastwood Dr. in Woodstock each require appointments for in-person transactions. Appointments can be scheduled beginning the morning the facilities reopen.
Secretary White has extended all driver's license and ID card expiration dates to March 31. The Department of Homeland Security extended the national REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Commercial driver's licenses and CDL learning permits have been extended to the end of January, covering expiration dates since Nov. 1, 2021. The CDL facility at 4734 Baxter Rd. in Rockford is currently open for in-person services.
Online services that remain available include renewing license plate stickers, renewing or getting a duplicate driver's license or ID card, getting a driver record abstract and filing Business Services documents, like incorporations and annual reports.