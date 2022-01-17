 Skip to main content
Discovery Center: Scammers trying to collect money on museum's behalf

Scam Alert

 By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If someone tries selling you tickets to benefit the Discovery Center, it's likely a scam. 

The Discovery Center Museum announced Monday a scammer appears to be selling raffle tickets under the guise of assisting the museum.

The museum says on Jan. 16, a man accompanied by two children were going door-to-door in the Shaw Woods neighborhood in Rockford trying to collect money. 

The man stated that Discovery Center needed funds to replace a boiler and he was selling $10 raffle tickets to raise the needed funds.

The Discovery Center says this is a scam and the museum 

has not authorized anyone to sell raffle tickets in an attempt to raise money for the organization.

The museum says if you come in contact with anyone saying they are raising funds for the museum, call the non-emergency line with the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900. 

Tags

