Demi Lovato added to Illinois State Fair line-up

Demi Lovato

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Fair announced Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer Demi Lovato has been added to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand concert series at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.  

Demi Lovato will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 13 performing many of their unmistakable hits, among which include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Sober,” “Skyscraper,” and “OK Not to Be Ok.” 

Lovato is well known as an advocate for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, vulnerable populations and an outspoken ambassador for improving mental health awareness. 

Lovato joins the likes of Sam Hunt and Sammy Hagar to performing at this year's fair. 

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday. Here's a look at the current schedule: 

Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112

Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91    

Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

