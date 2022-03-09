Demi Lovato added to Illinois State Fair line-up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Fair announced Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer Demi Lovato has been added to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand concert series at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
Demi Lovato will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 13 performing many of their unmistakable hits, among which include “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Sober,” “Skyscraper,” and “OK Not to Be Ok.”
Lovato is well known as an advocate for their work on behalf of the LGBTQ community, vulnerable populations and an outspoken ambassador for improving mental health awareness.
Lovato joins the likes of Sam Hunt and Sammy Hagar to performing at this year's fair.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. this Friday. Here's a look at the current schedule:
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Wednesday, August 17: TLC & Shaggy
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110