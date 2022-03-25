DCFS director held in contempt of court for 8th time since January

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Director of the Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for the eighth time in eleven weeks.
According to documents obtained by 13 WREX Friday, Cook County Juvenile Court Judge Patrick Murphy has held DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt of court for the eighth time since Jan. 6.
Thursday's contempt order, just like the previous seven orders, is for the DCFS failing to appropriately place a child.
RELATED: DCFS director held in contempt of court for 7th time in 10 weeks
The eighth contempt order involves a 14-year-old girl who entered DCFS custody in Sept. 2021. Court documents obtained Friday say the girl was taken to 21 different placements, including DCFS offices, hospital emergency rooms, and emergency foster homes.
The documents go on to say the girl was also held in a locked psychiatric hospital for two months after she was ready for discharge while in DCFS custody.
The girl is currently living in a temporary shelter. The DCFS has recommended a residential placement for the girl since December 2021.
The court has ordered Smith to pay fines of $1,000 per day through April 11.