...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected.
Localized gusts to 60 mph possible in showers through early
evening.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy and
Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile
vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess
of 60 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain
and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced
visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous
snow showers and squalls this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

DCFS director held in contempt of court for 8th time since January

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Director of the Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for the eighth time in eleven weeks.

According to documents obtained by 13 WREX Friday, Cook County Juvenile Court Judge Patrick Murphy has held DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt of court for the eighth time since Jan. 6.

Thursday's contempt order, just like the previous seven orders, is for the DCFS failing to appropriately place a child.

The eighth contempt order involves a 14-year-old girl who entered DCFS custody in Sept. 2021. Court documents obtained Friday say the girl was taken to 21 different placements, including DCFS offices, hospital emergency rooms, and emergency foster homes.

The documents go on to say the girl was also held in a locked psychiatric hospital for two months after she was ready for discharge while in DCFS custody.

The girl is currently living in a temporary shelter. The DCFS has recommended a residential placement for the girl since December 2021.

The court has ordered Smith to pay fines of $1,000 per day through April 11.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

