DCFS director held in contempt of court for 7th time in 10 weeks

CHICAGO (WREX) — The director of the Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for the seventh time in ten weeks.
According to documents obtained by 13 WREX, Judge Patrick Murphy of the Cook County Juvenile Court held Smith in contempt of court for failing to appropriately place a child in violation of court orders.
It's the seventh time since Jan. 6 Smith has been held in contempt of court. All seven contempt orders have been in relation to DCFS failing to appropriately place children.
The most recent contempt order involves a 16-year-old boy who has been in DCFS custody for more than year. Court documents say the boy has been placed in a temporary home that's been unable to meet his highly specialized needs given his low intellectual functioning and cognitive delays.
A court ordered DCFS to find an appropriate home for the boy in March 2021, but that still has not happened.
Smith is ordered to pay fines of $1,000 per day while being held in contempt of court until March 24, 2022.