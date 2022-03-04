DCFS director held in contempt of court for 5th, 6th times this year

CHICAGO (WREX) — The director of the Department of Children and Family Services has been held in contempt of court for the sixth time this year.
According to documents obtained by 13 WREX, Judge Patrick Murphy of the Cook County Juvenile Court held Smith in contempt of court for failing to appropriately place a child in violation of court orders.
It's the fifth time and sixth time since Jan. 6 that Smith has been held in contempt of court.
The fifth contempt order involves an 11-year-old girl, who has been ready to be discharged from a psychiatric hospital since April 30, 2021.
DCFS has determined that she needs a residential placement, but has failed to place her appropriately all this time. During this time there have been multiple court proceedings. On Feb. 3, 2022, the court ordered DCFS to remove the girl from the psychiatric hospital and place her appropriately. Since then, DCFS has failed to do so, in violation of the court’s order. The girl is still in the psychiatric hospital today.
The sixth contempt of court order involves a 15-year-old girl who has been in a psychiatric hospital since Dec. 6, 2021. DCFS has determined that she needs a specialized foster home. On Jan.27, 2022, the court ordered DCFS to place her appropriately, but DCFS has still failed to do so.
Smith is ordered to pay fines of $1,000 per day while being held in contempt of court in each case.