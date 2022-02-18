 Skip to main content
DCFS director held in contempt of court for 4th time in six weeks

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith was held in contempt of court again.

According to documents obtained by 13 WREX, Judge Patrick Murphy of the Cook County Juvenile Court held Smith in contempt of court for failing to appropriately place a child in violation of court orders. It's the fourth time since Jan. 6 that Smith has been held in contempt of court.

The most recent contempt order involves a 16-year-old girl. The court granted custody of the girl to DCFS on Sept. 28, 2021.

At the time, the girl was ready to be discharged from a locked psychiatric hospital. However, the girl remained locked up in the hospital for nearly two more months, until Nov. 18, 2021.

Since then, DCFS has shuffled her back and forth 25 times among various placements including hospitals, emergency temporary shelters including a shelter in Indiana, and temporary foster homes.

Smith is ordered to pay fines of $1,000 per day while being held in contempt of court. 

The court has purged at least two of the contempt filings so far after finding children proper care. 

