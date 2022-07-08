DCFS director found in contempt of court for 12th time since January

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois DCFS Director Marc Smith has been held in contempt of court by a Cook County judge for the 12th time this year.
According to documents obtained by 13 WREX on Friday, Smith is being held in contempt by Cook County Juvenile Court Judge Patrick Murphy for failing to appropriately place a child in their custody, violating court orders.
The court documents say a 15-year-old girl in DCFS custody was kept in a locked psychiatric hospital where she was ready to be discharged since Jan. 14.
On Feb. 24, the court ordered Smith to find the girl in appropriate shelter by 5 p.m. on Mar. 5. The court says Smith did not comply with the court's order.
The court says that on May 12, DCFS presented to the court and all parties in the case that the girl has been accepted to an appropriate placement and that she would be moved from the hospital by June 15.
On Thursday, the court says, DCFS said the girl would not be placed until the week of July 25, more than a month after the original date announced to the court and more than six months after her original discharge date from the hospital. The court then found DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt for the failure to comply with court orders.
In April, Illinois House Republicans called on the state Auditor General to investigate changes in protocols by the state agency after reports of numerous deaths of children while in DCFS custody.
Smith is ordered to pay $1,000 per day while being held in contempt of court. The same fines were assessed in each of the previous 11 contempt orders.
Smith was first held in contempt of court on two unrelated cases on January 6, 2022.