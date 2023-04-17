 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as the upper 20s expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

ComEd to conduct tree trimming in Freeport till June

FREEPORT (WREX) — Starting this month, ComEd will start trimming trees in Freeport as part of maintenance work. They perform this trimming to maintain their electrical grid and follow safety measures.

ComEd also says they conduct this trimming to prevent outages in the area. Trimming will continue through June of this year and will take place on Stephenson Street west of Park Boulevard, Park Crest Drive, Lincoln Boulevard, Stewart Avenue and other connecting streets.

If residents have questions about the trimming, they should contact ComEd directly at (800) 334-7661.

