ComEd to conduct tree trimming in Freeport through June

FREEPORT (WREX) — Starting this month, ComEd will start trimming trees in Freeport as part of maintenance work. They perform this trimming to maintain their electrical grid and follow safety measures.
ComEd also says they conduct this trimming to prevent outages in the area. Trimming will continue through June of this year and will take place on Stephenson Street west of Park Boulevard, Park Crest Drive, Lincoln Boulevard, Stewart Avenue and other connecting streets.
If residents have questions about the trimming, they should contact ComEd directly at (800) 334-7661.