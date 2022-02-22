 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Chicago to follow state in lifting mask order by month's end

By Nick Landi

CHICAGO (AP)  — Chicago will follow the state in lifting its indoor mask requirement for many public spaces next week.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says COVID-19 cases are dropping quickly and "continue to trend in the right direction."

Chicago will also stop requiring proof of vaccination for indoor spaces including restaurants and gyms starting Feb. 28.

Masks will still be required on public transit and health care settings.

The issue for schools is more complicated. The lifting of the state's mask mandate doesn't apply to schools, but a separate lawsuit has invalidated Gov. J.B. Pritzker's orders to require them in schools.

Lightfoot said masks will be required in Chicago schools for now, but school officials are reviewing the issue.