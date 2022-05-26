Chicago, surrounding counties now considered at 'high' community level for COVID-19 transmission

CHICAGO (WREX) — More counties in Illinois are now considered at a high community risk level of COVID-19.
The CDC reported Thursday that 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. They include Chicago and the surrounding parts of Cook County, as well as DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will, and Grundy Counties in the Chicago suburbs.
Last week, the CDC upgraded Boone, Lee, and Winnebago Counties in northern Illinois to a High Community COVID-19 Level.
"With 15 counties in Illinois now rated at a High Community Level, everyone in the state should be paying close attention to the guidance from public health authorities and taking action to protect themselves, their loved ones, and friends," says IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots. Wearing a mask in indoor public places and avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible will also make a difference. If you are at risk of severe outcomes, you should also consider avoiding indoor activities in public places. And if you test positive, promptly contact a healthcare provider to discuss which treatment is right for you. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness."
As of Thursday, Fulton, Henderson, Knox, Mason, Peoria, Tazewell Counties in central Illinois are also in a High Community Level.
The CDC recommends wearing a masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status if you are in an area in a High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. If you are immunocompromised or have a high risk of severe disease, it is recommended to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed and talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions or to test for the virus.
IDPH says more than 76% of Illinois' total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 52% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according to CDC data.