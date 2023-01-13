Caterpillar workers union threatens strike as contract talks approach

PEORIA, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois union representing workers from one of the state's largest employers may go on strike later this month.
WEEK-TV in Peoria reports that members of the United Auto Workers Local 974, representing workers from Caterpillar, Inc., have been told a vote to authorize a strike has been set for Friday, Jan. 27.
In a letter sent to union members, union officials say negotiations on a new contract with the company will begin soon. Officials say the union represents more than 3,600 Caterpillar workers.
The vote to strike would take place if Caterpillar and union negotiators do not reach an agreement.
The current contract with the company expires in the spring.