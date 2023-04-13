 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER RISK TODAY...

Near record warm temperatures and very dry conditions will combine
with breezy southwest winds to create an elevated fire weather
threat from late this morning through this afternoon. Given the
recent dry weather, grass, brush, and other items can be easily
ignited. Use extreme caution with the disposal of smoking
materials.

Byron Fire District set to reveal new extrication equipment

  • Updated
  • 0
Byron Fire Protection District

BYRON (WREX) — The Byron Fire District will introduce new extrication equipment today. That equipment was made possible by a $25,175 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The equipment will help reduce the time it takes to safely help victims involved in motor vehicle accidents. The fire department also says the equipment will give them the ability to respond to complex accidents including heavy trucks.

Byron Fire District will hold a presentation to unveil the new equipment today starting at 10 a.m.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you