Byron Fire District set to reveal new extradition equipment

Byron — The Byron Fire District will introduce new extradition equipment today. That equipment was made possible by a $25,175 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
The equipment will help reduce the time it takes to safely help victims involved in motor vehicle accidents. The fire department also says the equipment will give them the ability to respond to complex accidents including heavy trucks.
Byron Fire District will hold a presentation to unveil the new equipment today starting at 10 a.m.