Blowing snow leads to whiteouts on Illinois interstates

Generic crash
By Evan Leake

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed Interstate 39 north of Bloomington after police said a pileup several hundred yards long involved approximately 100 vehicles.

Police say I-74 eastbound near Champaign was completely blocked for a while after a crash involving several semitrailers.

Master Sgt. Matt McCormick says "numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous if not impossible." 