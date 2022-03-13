Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in central Illinois

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A backyard flock of birds in central Illinois is now the focus of bird flu in the state.
The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed avian influenza cases in a non-commercial backyard flock in McLean County in central Illinois.
Officials with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service are working on a response to the outbreak, including quarantining the affected area.
Officials say the birds were not poultry and will not enter the food system. The birds in the affected area will be depopulated.
"Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings," said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. "IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible."
READ MORE: Three wild geese test positive for bird flu in Will County
The recent detections of bird flu, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, do not present an immediate concern to public health, adding no human cases have been reported in the United States.
Authorities say proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165°F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.
Officials ask any flock owners, managers, or veterinarians to report any unusual findings in domestic poultry, such as an increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing, to call either the IDOA at (217) 782-4944 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.