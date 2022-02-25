Bill granting DCFS workers more protections passes IL Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Legislation increasing protection for Illinois Department of Childhood and Family Services (DCFS) employees passed the Illinois Senate.
Under the proposed legislation, DCFS workers would be able to carry personal protection spray, such as pepper spray, while investigating a report of child abuse or neglect.
The DCFS worker would be required to be trained by Illinois State Police officers for how to properly use pepper spray for self-defense purposes.
If passed, the DCFS would provide the funding for the training program.
The bill now heads to the Illinois House.