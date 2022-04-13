Bill designating emergency dispatchers as first responders passes Illinois General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — State lawmakers have passed a bill that would recognize emergency dispatchers as first responders in Illinois.
Senate Bill 3127, introduced by lawmakers in January, changes several Illinois laws and officially classifies emergency dispatchers as first responders. They would receive the same recognition as emergency medical personnel, firefighters, and police officers in the state.
Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Woodhull) sponsored SB 3127 in the House. He calls the bill's passing a step in the right direction in recognizing the work that dispatchers do every day.
"These are essential workers that help residents during their most critical moments to help save countless lives and help people from every walk of life navigate through the most traumatic of times," Rep. Swanson says.
The bill was passed on the final days of the Illinois General Assembly's session last week, and comes as National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week is being celebrated this week.
The bill also designates the third Friday in May of every year as First Responder Mental Health Awareness Day.
SB 3127 was sponsored locally by Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport). The bill passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously and now heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.