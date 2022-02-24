 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Arbitrator upholds Chicago's vaccine mandate for police

Chicago Police

CHICAGO (AP) - An arbitrator has upheld the city of Chicago's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for police.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that she hopes it is a "signal for those members who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated."

The Fraternal Order of Police had vigorously fought the city's rules which resulted in lawsuits.

The ruling says officers must get their first dose of the shot by March 13 and the second dose a month later.

The vast majority of city employees are vaccinated but rates in the Chicago Police Department have lagged behind.

The police union didn't immediately have comment.  

