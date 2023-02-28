Alleged suspect Barricades self in home after shooting police officer

DUPO— Police in southern Illinois dealt with a person barricading themselves in a home after a shooting in which one person was killed.
Police say the 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male.
After further investigating, one of the officers noticed a person driving construction equipment. That person then shot at the officer, and he was hit in the neck and shoulder.
That man then stole the officers' car and dove into the home, where he was barricaded for several hours. Then around 10:30 Sunday night, police entered that home and found the suspect dead.