Alleged suspect Barricades self in home after shooting police officer

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Rainfall that occurred Monday and snow melt will cause river levels
to continue to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issuedTuesday morning at 1000 AM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 3.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 6.0 feet early Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 07/26/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Wed  Thu  Fri  Sat
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   3.45  9 pm 2/27   6.0  5.8  4.9  3.9

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        3.45  9 pm 2/27         1.94       6.00  6 pm 3/01


&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alleged suspect Barricades self in home after shooting police officer

  • Updated
  • 0

DUPO— Police in southern Illinois dealt with a person barricading themselves in a home after a shooting in which one person was killed.

Police say the 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased male.

After further investigating, one of the officers noticed a person driving construction equipment. That person then shot at the officer, and he was hit in the neck and shoulder.

That man then stole the officers' car and dove into the home, where he was barricaded for several hours. Then around 10:30 Sunday night, police entered that home and found the suspect dead.

