7.5 million people have signed up for Illinois organ donor registry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday that 7.5 million people have now signed up for the state's organ and tissue donor registry.
White's office says nearly three-in-four of the more than 10.1 million people in the state who are qualified to become donors have signed up to be one. This includes more than 270,000 that are 16 and 17 years old who have signed up in 2018, when a law allowing them to register was initiated.
White says he hopes that the donor registry can lower the number of people who die waiting for a transplant in Illinois.
"I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program," White says. "Our mission over the past 24 years has been to strengthen the Organ/Tissue Donor Program through outreach and registration initiatives. We have worked to end the waiting for the approximately 4,000 people statewide."
In Illinois, according to the Secretary of State's office, around 300 people die waiting for a transplant every year.
White has led the state's organ and tissue donor program since 1999, visiting hospitals, schools, and other facilities encouraging Illinoisans to register. White says the topic of organ donations is very important to him after his sister received a kidney transplant, extending her life for 28 years.
"I believe our public awareness campaign, including television, radio and social media ads have helped encourage people to register," White says. "It takes less than a minute to register and one person can improve the quality of life for up to 25 people."
If you want to register with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry, you can do so by calling 1-800-210-2106 or by visiting their website.