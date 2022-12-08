$5 million in funding going to expanding emergency shelter access in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — State officials have announced new funding going to expanding access to shelters for homeless people in the state as the winter season begins.
The Illinois Department of Human Services has announced $5 million in funding going to expand capacity for emergency shelters that help house the homeless throughout the state.
Existing shelters across the state are approaching maximum capacity, which state officials say are putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk, especially in the winter months.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says shelter should not be a privilege, but a right for all people.
"With the winter season well underway and snowy days on our horizon, we are investing $5 million to ensure that no Illinoisan goes without the shelter they need to stay warm, safe, and healthy," Gov. Pritzker says. "This additional funding will help emergency shelters expand their operations—keeping a roof over the head of every Illinoisan who needs it."
In 2021, the Illinois Office to Prevent and End Homelessness was created by executive order to establish administrative support and infrastructure for the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness as well as the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness. The programs are looking to end chronic homelessness in Illinois.
Grace Hou, Secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services, says it is important to address homelessness with meaningful action.
"Addressing this crisis requires a combination of short-term and long-term initiatives, and today’s announcement is an immediate and necessary step to help those experiencing homelessness," Hou says. "The goal of today's increase in funding is to expand capacity to serve more households this winter and meet the anticipated demand."
If you are looking for more information about the services and support that is available to you, visit the Illinois Department of Human Services' website by clicking here and selecting "Shelter." You can also call 1-833-2-FIND-HELP or text the word "SHELTER" to 552020.