2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all time record attendance

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Fair has released estimated attendance totals for 2022. Over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year. This is the highest attended fair since industry attendance calculations were put into effect.
The high attendance numbers are also reflected by the over $6.4 million in estimated revenue. While the 2022 estimated revenue figures appear to have fallen just short of the 2019 record of $6.5 million, it is important to point out that these are estimated figures.
Governor JB Pritzker was proud of the fair and its success saying, "thanks to the leadership of Director Costello and Fair Manager Clark, thousands of Illinoisans and people throughout the nation descended upon Springfield for eleven days of exciting exhibits, delicious food, and community fun—all while honoring our state’s legacy of strong agricultural traditions."
Fair goers were given great weather for the duration of the fair which meant larger crowds were expected. The end of the fair means the continuation of the $58.1 million capital investment addressing years of deferred maintenance on the historic state fairgrounds. The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run August 11-21.