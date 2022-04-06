$122 million in renovations going to the Illinois State Armory

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Renovations to the Illinois State Armory in Springfield will be beginning over the summer.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement Wednesday along with community members in the Springfield area.
The Governor's office says the building has served many uses since it was built in 1936, but has sat empty for many years. Gov. Pritzker says the $122 million investment will maximize space utilization and improve efficiency.
"We're making room for state employees to not only make a professional home of the state-owned building, but also to bring new life to the streets and shops of downtown Springfield," Gov. Pritzker says. "I know how important this project is to revitalize and reimagine our capital city, and I'm proud that the state can deliver for Springfield residents."
Funding for the renovations is coming from the Rebuild Illinois capital improvement program. The work will be overseen by the Illinois Capital Development Board.
Some of the renovations to the armory will include the creation of efficient and flexible office space, along with the extension of natural light into the building.
"The Armory is one of the largest state-owned buildings in Illinois, and the Capital Development Board is looking forward to working with the State Historic Preservation Office to complete these exciting renovations," said Jim Underwood, Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board. "Once both phases of work are complete, the facility will once again be a key piece of downtown Springfield's State Capitol Complex."
Gov. Pritzker's office says work on the 7-story, 254,636 square foot building will begin in July, initially focusing on securing and stabilizing the building for future work. The second phase includes creating nearly 194,000 square feet of office and public space as well as the work required to bring the interior and exterior in compliance with current building and accessibility codes.
Work is expected to be completed in July 2025.