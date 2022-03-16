10 Chicago gas stations offering free gas on Thursday

CHICAGO (WREX) — A Chicago businessman is donating $200,000 worth of fuel for drivers on Thursday.
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson made the donation to "alleviate some of the pain that Chicagoans are experiencing because of the highest fuel prices in 14 years," the businessman said in a Facebook post.
Additionally, participating gas stations will be lowering their per gallon prices to serve more vehicles.
Here is the list of participating Chicago gas stations:
- Amstar - 368 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Citgo - 9155 S. Stony Island
- Marathon - 1839 E. 95th St.
- Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski
- Gulf - 9901 S. Halsted Rd.
- Mobil - 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.
- Amoco - 7201 N. Clark St.
- BP - 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.
- Marathon - 340 Sacramento Blvd.
- Falcon - 43 North Homan
The free gas giveaway starts at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 17.