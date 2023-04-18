Illinois mayors testify in Springfield asking for more funding to support local municipalities

ROCKFORD -- Mayor's from around Illinois, including Rockford's Mayor Tom McNamara came together to testify before a house committee in Springfield.
More than a dozen Illinois mayors are asking state leaders to restore money to a fund that helps smaller communities and counties, which keeps some from raising taxes.
During the House Cities and Villages Committee subject matter hearing, mayors spoke on restoring funding for the local government distributive fund.
This would set aside 10% of taxes to go to the fund, which has been decreased since 2011.