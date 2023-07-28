Illinois Liquor Control Commission warns about the dangers of boating under the influence

With Illinois experiencing record-high temperatures, boating on Illinois lakes and waterways has become a fun way for many to keep cool.

The Illinois Liquor Commission wants to remind Illinois boaters that Boating Under The Influence of Alcohol (BUI) can be dangerous for passengers, swimmers, and other water vessels.

Statistics from 2022 show that when alcohol is involved, boating can be dangerous and even deadly:

According to the report, BUI was one of the top citations issued to Illinois boaters in 2022, coming in second only after lifejacket violations.

On a national level, the U.S. Coast Guard reports BUI as being the leading factor in fatal boating accidents nationwide.

“We encourage Illinoisans to enjoy all that our great state has to offer,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “However, we want everyone to be aware that consuming alcohol while operating any vehicle, including boats, can have unintended consequences and puts everyone at risk.”

Illinois law forbids the operation of any watercraft while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A first-offense BUI is a class A misdemeanor, which can involve penalties up to $2,500 as well as up to a year in jail.

A BUI accident that causes the death of another person is considered a class 2 felony, carries up to a 14-year prison sentence, and up to $25,000 in dines.

"Watercrafts" include motorized and non-motorized vessels like motorboats, jet skis, canoes, kayaks, and row boats.