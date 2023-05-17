Illinois Libraries Present: Jonathan Van Ness and Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Public Library hosted a fun virtual event for figure skating fans.
“Queer Eye” and “Getting Curious” star and ice-skating super fan, Jonathan Van Ness talked with his idol, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.
Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times bestselling author, podcaster, and hairstylist to the stars. On Netflix’s “Queer Eye” series, he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate. Most recently, Jonathan launched JVN, a haircare line that sees all beauty, serves all beauty, and honors the uniqueness in each of us.
Kristi Yamaguchi is an Olympic, U.S., and World Hall of Fame figure skater with two World Championship Gold medals along with an Olympic Gold medal. Off the ice, Kristi is a New York Times bestselling author, and her Always Dream Foundation is committed to improving early childhood literacy and technology access to children of low-income families.
She is also the creator of Tsuya, a clothing line that delivers style for every part of an active lifestyle.
The event was free to attend over Zoom.