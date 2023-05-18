Illinois leaders create 'Healthy School Meals for All Program' to provide free meals to every K-12 student

ROCKFORD — Federal school meal waivers provided K-12 students with free school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that ended June of last year, putting thousands of children at risk.
Now new legislation is hoping to make free meals to students in Illinois a permanent solution.
State leaders passed legislation creating the "Healthy School Meals For All Program" which provides a free, healthy breakfast and lunch to all students in the state who need and want one.
State Rep. Maurice West played a key role in passing the legislation.
“This is going to reduce stigma in our schools so that our babies can fill their bellies, rejuvenate their minds, and learn something in school and it's a good measure for not just our young people but for our community as a whole," he says.
The program started as a pilot program. Federal dollars during COVID-19 pandemic helped the program expand.
Now that those funds are dwindling, this bill will help the program remain.
It's not just for low income families, school districts can opt into the program if they choose.
Rep. West says it's a step in addressing other issues including taxes, education, and crime.
“Instead of trying to find ways to throw money at the problem, we are investing into our students helping them grow, learn, and be in a position to become model citizens when they get older,” he adds.
The bill passed the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate, and now goes to Governor J.B. Pritzker before becoming law.
West adds this is a top priority of his. Now he's making his voice heard to get funding for this program. He says he looks forward to hearing what the budget will be in the coming days.