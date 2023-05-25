Illinois lawmakers weigh using ranked choice voting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new Illinois bill could be passed that would create a task force to look into the options of a new type of voting called Ranked Choice Voting. Ranked choice voting allows those at the polls to vote for their elected leaders in order from greatest to least.
"It will help to prevent voters from 'wasting' their votes on candidates that have already dropped out of the election before election day," State Representative Maurice West said.
"Which is something we have seen from tens of thousands of Democrat and Republican voters in recent presidential primary elections."
States like Alaska have already adopted the system while other cities like New York City have utilized it for specific races.
"What would happen in the rank choice voting voting system is the candidate who came in fifth would be eliminated, and anybody who put that fifth place candidate as their top choice, that top vote will will go to whoever they chose as their second candidate," said Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rockford University Ron Lee.
Although the bill to create the task force is in the process of being passed, election officials state that nowhere in the state is this kind of voting being used, nor are counties equipped for it, plus they lack funding for the right machines or current ones lack the correct certification by the state.
"The positive I think is that you get the top vote getters, won't be eliminated just because of their party affiliation," Rockford native Susan Lynch said.
Election officials say voting like this requires a tedious process to count votes, possibly delaying race outcomes. Legislators hope to have this bill passed within the next few days, which would allow that task force up and running.