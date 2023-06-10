Illinois lawmakers react to Human Rights Campaign, state of emergency for LGBTQ+

ROCKFORD — The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) issues a national state of emergency due to what they call anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
The Liam Foundation, an LGBTQ+ resource group in Rockford, agrees with the HRC saying that parts of the country are dangerous for LGBTQ+ people.
Eden Brown, Liam Foundation Program Coordinator, identifies as transgender. Brown says anti-LGBTQ+ legislation creates even more barriers for those individuals.
"I think the United States is pretty hostile towards LGBTQ people, especially Trans people. I see that in my life and through the clients that we help. It is hard to find housing and not be discriminated against. It is hard to go out and not encounter discrimination through community members,” said Brown.
However, Illinois Republican lawmaker representative John Cabello says the state of Illinois does not threaten the LGBTQ community. Cabello believes there are more pressing issues matters other than the HRC advisory.
"This state has passed so much legislation for this super ultra minority group that they are defiantly not under attack here. The state of emergency that is declared should be for the taxpayers of this state. They are the ones that are constantly under attack,” said Rep. John Cabello (R)-IL 90th House District.
Illinois' first-ever openly gay congressman Democrat Eric Sorensen believes those who are transgender are targeted the most in the country.
"I don't think society realizes that we have Trans people around us all the time. There isn't a problem here. This is a manufactured problem by extremists in our government, and we have to understand that,” said Congressman Eric Sorensen (D) -IL 17th Congressional District.
The Human Rights Campaign has released a guidebook with information on each state and the laws pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community.