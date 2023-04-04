Illinois lawmakers promote clean water infrastructure with stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD — On Tuesday, Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17), Illinois EPA Director John Kim, Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) joined local leaders to spotlight water infrastructure projects in Rockford.
During the event, lawmakers also announced over $6.5 billion in new nationwide funding for clean water infrastructure.
"Everyone in Central and Northwestern Illinois should have access to safe, clean drinking water," said Sorensen.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is working to make that happen by replacing lead pipes in places like Rockford, Illinois. These investments will help our families live healthier lives and create good-paying, sustainable jobs at the same time."
“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
“Thanks to the partnership with Congressman Sorensen, coupled with President Biden’s historic infrastructure investments in America, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”
“I’m proud to be in Rockford today to help EPA announce this historic SRF funding, which was made possible by my Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA) in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that will help upgrade, improve and repair water infrastructure in Illinois and around the country,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).
“Because of my DWWIA bill, I’m also pleased that a portion of this funding will be available as grants and loan forgiveness to ensure these investments reach the most underserved communities and give all of our water systems this opportunity. Every American —no matter their race, income or zip code—deserves to have confidence that the systems carrying and processing the water they use every day are safe, clean and reliable.”
“Environmental injustice has allowed drinking water infrastructure failures to proliferate in communities like Rockford,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“Thankfully, with the help of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, almost $330 million is being brought home to Illinois to confront a monumental task: to ensure our communities know and trust their water is safe to drink. Rockford will finally be able to implement their plans to improve the lives of their residents and I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to deliver more federal funding to communities like them.”
“With this historic increase in drinking water SRF funding, we will remain at the forefront of addressing lead and other water infrastructure needs in our community and continue our commitment to providing safe drinking water for all Rockford residents,” said Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara.
