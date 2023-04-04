Illinois lawmakers promote clean water infrastructure with stop in Rockford

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Illinois... Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties. Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County. Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha Counties. Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River at Afton. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton area. There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 03/14/1944. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 1 pm... Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun Afton 9.0 8.0 8.72 3 pm 4/05 8.8 9.0 9.0 9.2 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Afton 8.76 4 am 4/05 -0.01 9.20 7 pm 4/11 &&